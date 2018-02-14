Manchester United Reportedly Consider Move for Serie A & Inter Milan Hotshot Mauro Icardi

Manchester United could be lining up a move to bring Mauro Icardi to Old Trafford this summer. A deal to bring the Argentine international to England could potentially hinge on Icardi changing agents, according to a report in the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.





Agent Mino Raiola has helped Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all move to Old Trafford in recent seasons and he now wants to represent Icardi.

However, the 24-year old is currently represented by his wife Wanda Nara so a switch of agent is probably unlikely. Icardi is under contract from his current club, Inter Milan, until 2021, but has been linked with a move away from the San Siro for a number of months now.

Real Madrid are one of the clubs who are interested in securing the services of Icardi, who has never played in the Champions League.





Having started his career at Sampdoria, Icardi moved to Inter in 2013 and has an excellent goal scoring record having found the net on 96 occasions in 170 appearances.

He is having a brilliant season currently and it has earned his first call up to the Argentina squad. Icardi has scored 18 goals in Serie A and has helped an Inter revival which currently has them 3rd in the table.





However, a run of five consecutive draws has seen them fall off the pace of the top two in the table, Napoli and Juventus but Icardi's goals could see Inter into the Champions League for the first time since the 2010/11 season.