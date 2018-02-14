Marcos Rojo Admits Being Relieved He's on the Same Side as Former Foe Alexis Sanchez

Marcos Rojo has admitted that he is happy to finally be on the same side as new signing Alexis Sanchez, after years of going head to head with the attacker.

Rojo has faced Sanchez with both club and country, coming up against the former Arsenal forward with Manchester United at club level, and representing Argentina against Sanchez's Chile on the international stage.

Sanchez's move from the Emirates to Old Trafford in the January transfer window means that Rojo has finally become teammate with the Chilean, ESPN report that the defender has told club fanzine Inside United: "I have faced him a number of times, playing either against Arsenal or Chile.

"We always seem to have fought on the pitch so it's better we're on the same side as we always ended up kicking each other."

Explaining his comments, Rojo added: "That's my style and the way I play. I've been this way since I was a kid. I am very aggressive and emotional on the pitch.





"I'm a very typical South American player. We're very aggressive. It is something in my blood. I'm not going to change. Alexis is a great person, now I've got to know him."

Since joining United, Sanchez has all three of the club's Premier League matches, scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield; although his other two appearances have seen Jose Mourinho's side slip to away defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Rojo and Sanchez could next feature together for United when they travel to Huddersfield in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

