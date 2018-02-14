Max Allegri Names 5 Clubs Who Could Win the Champions League Ahead of Juventus & Spurs After Draw

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed which five European football clubs he considers to be a level above his Juventus side.

In quotes published by Football Italia, the Juve manager explained which of the continent's biggest sides had the best chance of securing the biggest trophy in European football.

I Bianconeri were held to a 2-2 draw by Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie, despite taking an early lead in the contest.

It is neither his or Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs team that he expects to spring a surprise and dominate UEFA's flagship continental competition, however, regardless of the 50-year-old stating that both Juve and Tottenham could go on to have the 'ambitions' of those teams who were better than them in terms of quality.

He said: “Juve and Tottenham are sides who can have ambitions going forward, but compared to Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid are a step below. In fact, I’d add PSG and Manchester City to that list.





“Next season it will be even more difficult. The best teams reach the Final and Juventus have had three extraordinary campaigns.”

Bayern, Real and Barcelona have dominated the Champions League over the past five seasons, with the last of that trio picking up three final victories while Die Bayern and Los Blancos have one apiece.

Inter Milan were the last Italian side to secure the prestigious trophy during the 2009/10 campaign when they overcame Bayern in a shock 2-0 win over Real's Santiago Bernabeu.

Juventus haven't won the title since the 1996/1997 season - a game that saw them eventually beat Dutch giants Ajax 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time - and have agonisingly been beaten finalist in two of the past three campaigns.

Indeed, a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid last season followed up a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in 2014/15 and it may be some time before they reach that stage again.

