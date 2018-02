OFICIAL: Ashley Cole será el capitán de Los Angeles Galaxy en la próxima temporada

Not long until the new season starts, it will be a honor for me to captain this team and try lead them to win another championship. It’s the first time I have captained a team from the start but I have learnt a lot from great captains @johnterry.26 @robbiekeane @officialpatrickvieira @jelle_van_damme @stevengerrard so I’m looking forward to the big challenge ⚽️👴🏿✌🏾lets go #lagalaxy

