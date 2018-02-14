Ostersunds Chairman Claims Arsenal '100% Can Be Beaten' in Europa League Clash

Arsenal can be beaten by surprise Europa League package Ostersunds FK, according to the club's ambitious chairman.

Daniel Kindberg told the Sun newspaper that he had every hope that the Gunners could suffer a huge shock exit at the hands of the Swedish outfit, who have stunned football fans this term with their performances in UEFA's secondary club competition.

A battling home draw against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, coupled with wins and draws over Zorya Luhansk and Hertha Berlin, allowed Ostersunds the chance to face Arsene Wenger's side at the last-32 stage, and Lindberg is confident of upsetting the odds and sending one of the favourites for the trophy home.

Ostersunds chairman Daniel Kindberg insists his club WILL beat Arsenal in Europa League https://t.co/KYYTrAx5o3 pic.twitter.com/LWra22jd8N — ipeadia (@ipeadia) February 14, 2018

He stated: “Yes, absolutely (we can beat them). 100 per cent. Because I see where they are now and where we are.

“We start the tie at home and we will love to go to the Emirates because it’s a fantastic pitch and it will suit us very well.

“Exactly the same people thought I was crazy in the head when I said we would beat Galatasaray in qualification, but it was exactly the perfect moment to do that and it is the same with Arsenal.

If watching Spurs in the CL doesn't hurt you as an Arsenal fan then find another team. Spurs are playing against Juve & we're playing Ostersunds in the Europa so just remember that & this is what makes me hate Wenger even more cos it shows how much we've declined on the pitch — Brandon (@MrBHAFC) February 13, 2018

(You may also be interested in Arsene Wenger Labels Lacazette Injury a 'Massive Blow' Ahead of Europa League Campaign)



“We will win the tie, kick them out and go to the last 16, because that’s what we are about. People think I’m stupid when I say we will be in Lyon on May 16 for the final – but that is what we are going for.”

Ostersunds, who are managed by Englishman Graham Potter, won the Swedish Cup last term to finally end their wait for a piece of silverware in their history. Their rapid rise has won them legions of fans, and Lindberg laid out his vision for the club's future as they continue their remarkable upward trajectory.

Wow this is Ostersund.. where Arsenal will be heading next week for their Europa League fixture 😓😅 pic.twitter.com/edYclt7jdD — P™ (@Cechque) February 7, 2018

He added: “When I took over, we had a turnover of £300,000. Today we have a turnover of £5million. If we have a turnover of £5.5m, we will win the Swedish League.

“When we have a turnover of £50m, we will the Champions League because we are better on every pound – putting that into value.

“I am very confident because we have the right people, the right atmosphere, the right ideas, the right decision making. It’s not about saying we are in Ostersund, there are no people here, it’s up in the mountains."