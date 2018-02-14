£40m Arsenal & Liverpool Target Jack Butland Sets the Record Straight on His Stoke City Future

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has set the record straight on his future at the club, amid strong interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool.

It was reported that the England international requested away from the club in the upcoming summer transfer window, but Butland has publicly rubbished these rumours.

The 24-year-old keeper used his personal Twitter account to reply to a comment suggesting that he is trying to force a move away from Stoke. He is quoted to have said: "Stop believing everything you read!".

Before this spreads any further, i haven’t told the club i want to leave, i’m focused on doing everything i can to keep the club in this division! stop believing everything you read! https://t.co/2VN8N8OCFa — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) February 13, 2018

Butland is a heavily courted goalkeeper, and both Arsenal and Liverpool - who both share goalkeeping woes - could be set to battle it out for his signature come the summer.

After making a number of high profile errors, Gunners keeper Petr Cech has come under heavy scrutiny this season; whereas the goalkeeping carousel at Liverpool has given Jurgen Klopp the impetus to look for a new number one.

According to the Metro, Butland's reported fee is said to be in the region of £40m and looks extremely likely to quit Stoke after he has finished his World Cup duties.

His Stoke side currently languish at the tail-end of the Premier League table, occupying 19th position. With 11 games to play, Butland's side are two points from safety.