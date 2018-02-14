PSG Penalty Hands Ronaldo Astonishing UEFA Champions League Goal Scoring Record

Following his first hat-trick of the season in Real Madrid's 5-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo continued his return to goalscoring form with two more in Wednesday night's 3-1 victory over PSG in first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Adrien Rabiot's strike from inside the area had given the French champions the lead after 33 minutes, but Ronaldo's penalty levelled the match on the stroke of half time levelled for Los Blancos, before close range finished from Ronaldo and Marcelo in the final ten minutes put Real in control of the tie ahead of the second leg in three weeks time.

As well as pulling Real back into the tie, the goal also marked a personal milestone for Ronaldo himself, as it took the Ballon D'Or winner to a century of Champions League goals in the colours of Real Madrid, making him the first player to reach the landmark.

💯⚽ Congratulations to @Cristiano, who has now scored 100 Champions League goals with #RealMadrid! SIIIUUU! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZlyNSM8EHF — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) February 14, 2018

The penalty was Ronaldo's 430th in total for Real Madrid, and his 117th in the Champions League overall, when taking his seventeen goals in the competition for Manchester United into account.

With eleven goals already in the competition this season, the Portuguese will fancy his chances of bettering that record if he can guide his side deep into the competition.

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo es el primer jugador en la historia de la #UCL que marca 100 goles con un mismo equipo (100 con el Real Madrid). Amor. pic.twitter.com/veYeKwCaVQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo's most prolific individual season in the competition came in 2013-14 campaign, when he found the on 17 occasions in just 11 appearances in the competition as Los Blancos won the title with a 4-1 win after extra time over city rivals Atletico, with Ronaldo scoring twice in the final, including a 93rd minute equaliser to deny Atletico a famous win.