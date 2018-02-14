After months of anticipation, the star-studded bout is finally here.

Real Madrid and PSG open their Champions League round of 16 series against one another at the Bernabeu, with the stakes high for both clubs. Real Madrid has limped through the 2017-18 season, and the Champions League is the last remaining frontier it can realistically conquer this season. Amid its struggles, a wholesale revamp has been speculated for the club, but it can quiet those shouts by advancing and eliminating big-spending PSG on the strength of established stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

The Ligue 1 power has gone all in on establishing itself as a European champion, though, and it largely coasted through the group stage. A first-leg knockout affair at the home of the two-time reigning champion requires a different level, though, and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be counted on to validate the club's decision to move financial mountains to bring them to Paris.

Real Madrid pressed early, and Ronaldo got his first chance in the third minute, whipping in a volley off the bounce from a tight angle but sending it beyond the far post.

PSG nearly gifted Real Madrid the lead a couple of minutes later. Toni Kroos had a clean look from 20 yards parried away by Alphonse Areola, but it hit right off Marquinhos, who narrowly missed hitting it into his own net.

Real Madrid was given an injury scare 10 minutes in when Marcelo went down in a heap holding his right wrist. He was down on the field for a considerable amount of time but was able to carry on.

A chippy, physical match continued to ensue. Neymar, who was bumped off the ball on a couple of occasions, was given an early yellow for a foul on Nacho.

Real Madrid’s strategy to counter Neymar appears to be to knock him on his rear. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) February 14, 2018

