Struggles May Lay Ahead For Inter, as New Chinese Law Could Limit Club's Finances

During the summer of 2016, Chinese firm, Suning Holdings, bought a majority share of Inter, owning around £68.55% of the clubs assets.

This was an exciting time for I Nerazzurri, as they were now being provided with the funds to buy some of the worlds elite, however, this dream now seems to be in doubt.

Calcio Mercato have reported that the Italian club may have their finances limited following a new Chinese law which has been passed in the country.



The Chinese government have stated that they aim to limit the amount of money which leaves the country which is predominantly used for investment. Therefore, this new ruling effects a large proportion of sectors within the western world, such as the entertainment industry and sport.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

This new initiative is set to be introduced during March of this year, which will ultimately affect the Italian sides performance within the transfer window, as the Chinese company will no longer be able to provide as much investment as they did before.

Inter currently sit third in Serie A as new manager, Luciano Spalletti, has certainly excelled within his first season as Nerazzurri boss. His key target as manager was to help Inter return to the UEFA Champions League as soon as possible, however, he may struggle to replicate the same success of this campaign with limited funds in the following season.

Nonetheless, Spalletti's side will look to secure Champions League qualification this season but with only one win in their last six fixtures, the Nerazzurri have plenty of work to do.