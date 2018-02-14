Toni Kroos Insists Real Madrid Will Face 11 Top Players Not Just 3 in PSG Clash

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos believes that Los Blancos are not just facing three of the best forwards in the world in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani when Paris Saint-Germain visit the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, but a full team of 11 of top players.

PSG won their group earlier in the competition, setting a new record for goals scored in the process after finding the net an incredible 25 times in six games.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in '7 of the Best Players to Join Champions League Clubs in January Ahead of the Last 16 Stage')

Neymar (6), Mbappe (4) and Cavani (6) scored 16 of those goals between them, but when Kroos was asked about facing three 'big, big players' ahead of the game, the two-time

Champions League winner corrected his interviewer on Espacio Mahou and said, 'no, 11'.

"We're facing one of the best goalkeepers, four of the best defenders, three of the best midfielders and three of the best strikers in this team," Kroos stated.

"This team is good, but not only because of the strikers. Of course, [the strikers] are good - they are fast, they score a lot. But we have to concentrate, of course on the opponent, but most of all on our game. We have great defenders, great midfielders, great strikers and a great goalkeeper.

"We have to look at what we do and this will be the most important thing."

Madrid go into the game off the back of a thumping 5-2 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga at the weekend, extending to a run of four league games without defeat after back-to-back home losses against Barcelona and Villarreal either side of the winter break.