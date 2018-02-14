Top European Clubs Reportedly Courting Inter Sensation Skriniar for Potential €70m Summer Move

Reports in Italy are beginning to emerge of news that some of Europe's top clubs are fighting for the signature of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, after a stellar debut campaign at San Siro this season.

Skriniar made the move to Inter from Sampdoria this summer, signing a five year deal with the Italian powerhouse for a fee believed to be around €18m. And since then, he's broken into the starting XI and made strides to becoming one of the most promising youngsters in Italy this term.

🎊📆 | Inter’s Milan Skriniar turns 23 today, which means it’s our last year with the Slovak☹️



He has won the Slovakian U21 player of the year and named in the UEFA U21 Team-of-the-Tournament in 2017🎯 pic.twitter.com/vy9DSASBkI — FootyScouted (@FootyScouted) February 11, 2018

As a result, he's attracting interest, and according to FCInterNews.it, Skriniar is being lined up by some of Europe's most powerful clubs.

The report claims that January saw Inter reject a bid for their man that was around the €65m mark; but the club were desperate to keep hold of one of their key players, midway through a season with little time to replace him.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, it is now believed that Inter could give in to any deal worth around €70m in the summer. The likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Arsenal are all thought to be keen on the Slovakian.

Should the Italian club sell, they'll be receiving a huge profit for Skriniar in the space of only a year, and that kind of money would give the club the option not only to replace the 23-year-old, but to reinforce in other areas of the pitch as well.

As for the buying club, they'll be receiving a young and powerful defender, who has proven himself as a top quality player in one of the most defensively renowned leagues in the world.