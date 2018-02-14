Tributes Flood in From World of Football as Ryan Mason Retires From Football

By 90Min
February 14, 2018

Tributes to Ryan Mason have been flooding in from the world of football after he announced his retirement from football.

The former Hull midfielder confirmed his decision to hang up his boots on Tuesday after fracturing his skull 13 months ago during a Premier League game with Chelsea.

The 26-year-old was involved in a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in January 2017 which has kept him out of action ever since. The former Tottenham player underwent surgery the day after the horror clash of heads, with Cahill among the supporters who visited him in hospital.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Mason had been on the road to recovery and had been welcomed back into training by Championship side Hull, but on the advice of specialists, he was told to call his time on his nine-year playing career, where he played for seven different clubs and won one cap with England in a friendly against Italy.

Tributes have been flooding in from the great and good of football on Twitter following his retirement announcement:



You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now