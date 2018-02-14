The Champions League is back, and so is Planet Fútbol TV, with our new episode spanning the spectrum of soccer around the globe.

There's the U.S. Soccer election, which went Carlos Cordeiro's way. What are the next steps for the federation, and who should fill the new general manager roles being created for the men's and women's sides?

Manchester United has been plagued by recent inconsistency, and it appears there's trouble brewing between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba. Can the Red Devils iron out their woes? Across the continent, Barcelona has quietly drawn its last two games in La Liga, opening the door for Atletico Madrid to chip away at the deficit. But is there really a title race in Spain?

In Mexico, Landon Donovan made his debut with Club León, but what will his role be on the field going forward?

We're also joined by a pair special guests, beIN Sports' Kevin Egan and ESPN's Sebastian Salazar, to discuss everything from the U.S. Soccer election to MLS to the World Cup to the Champions League's return and beyond.

