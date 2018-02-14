VIDEO: Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane Reveals Just Who Is Quicker Between Him & Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's flamboyant winger Sadio Mane has revealed just who is quicker between him and fellow speed king Mohamed Salah in a revealing interview.

After winning both the Reds' Players' Player of the Year and Fans' Player of the Year awards in 2017, the Senegalese international has had a fairly subdued season so far at Anfield, with summer recruit Salah grabbing all the headlines this season for a string of sensational performances.

In a video as part of the club's 'What's In a Photo...' series, Mane revealed that he may be quick, but his Egyptian teammate may just have the edge on him.

“I think Mo is unbelievable,” Mane said when asked who was quicker. “Maybe I am but…Mo is crazy faster."

This is not the first time that Mane has been asked this question, with the 25-year old giving a very similar answer before the Reds' friendly match against Bayern Munich back in August.

"Everybody has seen how he’s quicker than everyone on the pitch. He’s a nice lad and a great player," Mane told the club's official website at the time.

Salah has been a revelation for the Reds since moving from Italian giants Roma in the summer, scoring 22 Premier League goals so far this season. The Egyptian cost Jurgen Klopp's side a mere £34m, in a move that most will label as an absolute steal in the current transfer market.

His goals, combined with nine assists, have seen the flying winger involved in more than 50% of Liverpool's Premier League goals, whereas Mane has contributed just six goals and five assists so far this season.