VIDEO: Steven Gerrard May Have Just Accidentally Informed the World About Emre Can's Future

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard may have accidentally confirmed that Emre Can is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season. The now Liverpool Under-18's manager was speaking on BT Sport at half-time during the match between the Reds and Porto - and he may have landed himself in a lot of trouble.

Towards the end of January, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hinted that Can could be heading through the exit door when discussing his contract situation. However, nothing seemed to be set in stone. There was always the possibility that Can would make a U-turn and sign a new deal.

But now, Steven Gerrard seems to have quashed that small glimmer of hop in a matter of seconds. See for yourself...

Gerrard confirming the Emre news🤔 pic.twitter.com/XQkf5WeuCx — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) February 14, 2018

"You have to wait to see what happens because obviously Emre Can is leaving," He claims, whilst discussing Liverpool's midfield with RB Leipzig's Naby Keita joining in the summer.

Those words will have crushed the hearts of Liverpool fans. The German has gone from strength to strength on Merseyside since his move from Bayer Leverkusen, and the expectancy is now that he will make his way to Turin, and join Juventus.

This all stemmed from Liverpool's decision not to insert a release clause in Can's new contract (which runs out in the summer), and as a result, the midfielder will now depart the club for free.

Of course, there will be those of you who are in complete and utter denial, and will try to convince yourselves that Gerrard is only saying that in order to throw everyone off, but wake up and smell the coffee Liverpool fans. It's time to prepare your goodbyes.