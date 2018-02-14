West Brom Loanee Daniel Sturridge Ruled Out for 2 Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Daniel Sturridge is not expected to spend a huge amount of time on the sidelines after the West Brom loanee sustained a hamstring strain on Monday.

The striker pulled up just three minutes into his side's 3-0 away defeat to Chelsea and manager Alan Pardew had feared that the on-loan Liverpool star may be set for an extended time out of action.

However, scans have revealed that Sturridge is only expected to miss around a fortnight, the Sun understands, and that will prove to be a boost to the England international who still retains hope of being part of the Three Lions' set up for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Sturridge joined West Brom on a six-month loan deal in January as he looked for the regular first-team football that would give him every chance of proving his worth to international boss Gareth Southgate.

After just one brief substitute appearance since his arrival, the 28-year-old was handed his first Baggies' start by Pardew at Stamford Bridge before his injury nightmare struck again only three minutes into his full debut.

Pardew did try to appease West Brom fans' concerns after the loss to Antonio Conte's men as he explained that the former Bolton Wanderers loanee wouldn't be out for a significant amount of time.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He had said: “We need him up and running as it’s goals we’ve struggled with. He felt his hamstring after a 60 metre sprint in the first moments of the game.

“We’ll have to nurse him. He won’t play next week but hopefully the week after.”

Daniel Sturridge is subbed off injured inside 3 minutes against Chelsea pic.twitter.com/WeuKs3bShU — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 12, 2018

Sturridge will miss this Saturday's FA Cup fifth round clash with fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton, but the forward may be back in time to play a part against Huddersfield Town on 24th February.

If he fails to recover in time to face the Terriers, it will be March before he can try and secure a place in the starting lineup and, ultimately, impress Southgate enough to be included in England's squad in June.

