Arsenal Fans' Mixed Twitter Reaction to Mohamed Elneny's Squad Inclusion for Ostersunds FK Clash

Arsenal are back in Europa league action on Thursday night, as they take on Swedish minnows Ostersunds FK in the first leg of their round of 32 clash in Sweden.

After losing the north London derby in their last Premier League outing at Wembley, winning the Europa League now looks the most practical avenue for the Gunners to return to the Champions League next term; as Manchester United did in 2016/17.

Arsene Wenger's outfit should have little resistance in Ostersund though, coming up against a side debuting in their first ever European campaign.

Mohamed Elneny - who is expected to be involved in the squad on Thursday - posted an image on Twitter ahead of the flight to Sweden, with the 25-year-old pictured smiling alongside teammate Mesut Ozil.



Predictably, the Gooners' reactions to the Egyptian's photo was, lets say, a mixed bag - if we're being kind - and fans have been disputing the midfielder's importance to the side. Here's some of the best Tweets from the thread:



Don't make the trip back — Flip Flop fc (@bede337) February 15, 2018

Stop tweeting and work harder to improve. — Ibidapo Atoyegbe (@dapato011) February 14, 2018

Elneny masterclass incoming. — 1886 (@1886_blog) February 14, 2018

Two very good players play in a very good team 🔝🔴🔴 — Maťa (@mataszarazova) February 14, 2018

I love u so much♥ — Mahmoud Trezeguet (@Mahmoud0812) February 14, 2018

(You may also be interested in - Arsene Wenger Criticises UEFA Ruling Which Sees Star Striker Aubameyang Cup-Tied in Europa League)

Whatever the selection on the day, fans will be expecting a comfortable victory and anything less would likely spark outrage; with Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool all putting in sensational performances in their round of 16 Champions League clashes this week.