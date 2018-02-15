Atlético Madrid Boss Claims He's Ready to Recall Key Defender Despite Recent Reconstructive Surgery

Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone has claimed that he's ready to recall star defender Diego Godín for his side's Europa League clash København - despite only just recovering from surgery after losing a tooth against Valencia earlier in the month.

As reported by FourFourTwo, the Uruguayan powerhouse is set for a rapid recall following his horror injury, with Simeone confident his defender will be ready to bounce straight back into action. Speaking ahead of his side's last-32 Europa League game, the former Racing Club manager said:

"Diego Godín recovered well. He's a very tough person and he's always committed to the team.

Muchas gracias a todos por los mensajes de apoyo y cariño!! En unos días ya estoy de vuelta en la cancha!!

Entiendan que no puedo sonreír mucho!! 😂😂🤣😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/sYxl3aN1Yj — Diego Godín (@diegogodin) February 6, 2018

"Diego trained well and knowing that Copenhagen will play in the air, I absolutely believe in Diego and how great his style of play will definitely help in tomorrow's match."





Turning his focus to his opposition, Simeone admitted that he was taking a cautious approach, given the side's reputation for producing impressive home performances. The 47-year-old said:

"Copenhagen are a tough and difficult opponent and they'll probably play with a lot of motivation in their stadium. I played here with Lazio a while ago and the atmosphere was very beautiful. We'll have to seize control of the match."

ANDERS KJAERBYE/GettyImages

While Los Colchoneros look likely to secure Champions League qualification via their La Liga finishing spot, Simeone will be desperate to bring his side their first major cup win since 2013. The central Spanish side are currently in second place in the league - seven points off current leaders Barcelona.

In other news, Chelsea striker Àlvaro Morata has revealed that during his time at Real Madrid, his manager José Mourinho demanded such high levels of aggression from his players against Atléti, that he took down his opponent Diego Costa with a brutal kick to the leg. However, the Spanish international revealed that the two players now laugh about the situation.



