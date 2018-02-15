The Best Twitter Reactions to Wednesday's Scintillating Champions League Action

The second day of the Round of 16 matches in the Champions League saw a Sadio Mane hat-trick, a Ronaldo milestone, and two late goals from Real downing Paris Saint Germain at the Bernabeu.
Of course Twitter had plenty to say about the matches, with the some of the best featured below...
James Milner has made the most assists in the Champions League for Liverpool this season. pic.twitter.com/7e6w41rwFj— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) February 14, 2018
Neymar Jr.'s gonna need to give Harry Potter his invisibility cloak back after borrowing it tonight... pic.twitter.com/BLx3PAAQIe— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 14, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid in the Champions League:— The Football Pools (@footballpools) February 14, 2018
95 - Games
100 - Goals
2,543 - Stepovers
1 - Pass to Gareth Bale pic.twitter.com/aaEPIv8m6j
Surrendering five goals at home isn't the best way to start the knockout stage...
Fair play to Porto, for giving up defending for lent. #PORLIV— Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 14, 2018
Mbappe is a visionary. The man predicted a ronaldo brace from years back pic.twitter.com/QDQFiIpuwb— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) February 14, 2018
PSG fans right now. pic.twitter.com/MJZN94oKPh— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) February 14, 2018
PSG keeper Areola was making saves at all costs...
Replay of Areola’s save Against Ronaldo there... #RMAPSG pic.twitter.com/BeNeVDS2xU— UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) February 14, 2018
Yuri Berchiche's career path:— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) February 14, 2018
Spurs: 08-10
Cheltenham (loan): 09
Valladolid (loan): 09-10
Real Union: 10-12
Real Sociedad: 12-17
PSG: 17-Present#RealPSG pic.twitter.com/KKFmyzZV85
5-0 Liverpool, Mane completes his hat-trick! pic.twitter.com/eweZw3BDoB— Coral (@Coral) February 14, 2018
Neymar left Barcelona to prove to everyone that he can dominate matches by himself on the big stage pic.twitter.com/3dtty114Dl— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) February 14, 2018
Ronaldo didn't have a clue about that one. Bounced in off his knee when he was looking the other way. Doesn't stop him jumping 3 feet in the air and doing that spin celebration. Fair play to him. Doesn't give a sh*t.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 14, 2018
And Salah hit a season milestone for the Reds...
THIRTY goals this season.— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) February 14, 2018
Liverpool's Egyptian king 👑#LFC🔴 pic.twitter.com/bCwTvZ05ul
GOALLLLL FOR REAL MADRID!!! Marcelo increases the deficit to two goals as Los Blancos now lead 3-1! Great turnaround from Zizou's men. pic.twitter.com/pYRgHHaC5K— 90min (@90min_Football) February 14, 2018
Ronaldo looking for the haters tonight... pic.twitter.com/7O0S353KJS— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) February 14, 2018
17 Goals ⚽️— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) February 14, 2018
2 Hammerings 🔥
1 Glamour clash 😎
1 Thrilling comeback 👏🏼
The Champions League is well and truly back 😍 pic.twitter.com/qOulYRsWQ7
So there you have it, what a thoroughly enjoyable evening it was in the Champions League. Let's hope for more of the same next week!