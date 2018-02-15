The Best Twitter Reactions to Wednesday's Scintillating Champions League Action

The second day of the Round of 16 matches in the Champions League saw a Sadio Mane hat-trick, a Ronaldo milestone, and two late goals from Real downing Paris Saint Germain at the Bernabeu.

Of course Twitter had plenty to say about the matches, with the some of the best featured below...

James Milner has made the most assists in the Champions League for Liverpool this season. pic.twitter.com/7e6w41rwFj — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) February 14, 2018

Neymar Jr.'s gonna need to give Harry Potter his invisibility cloak back after borrowing it tonight... pic.twitter.com/BLx3PAAQIe — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 14, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid in the Champions League:



95 - Games

100 - Goals

2,543 - Stepovers

1 - Pass to Gareth Bale pic.twitter.com/aaEPIv8m6j — The Football Pools (@footballpools) February 14, 2018





Surrendering five goals at home isn't the best way to start the knockout stage...

Fair play to Porto, for giving up defending for lent. #PORLIV — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 14, 2018

Mbappe is a visionary. The man predicted a ronaldo brace from years back pic.twitter.com/QDQFiIpuwb — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) February 14, 2018

PSG fans right now. pic.twitter.com/MJZN94oKPh — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) February 14, 2018

PSG keeper Areola was making saves at all costs...

Yuri Berchiche's career path:



Spurs: 08-10

Cheltenham (loan): 09

Valladolid (loan): 09-10

Real Union: 10-12

Real Sociedad: 12-17

PSG: 17-Present#RealPSG pic.twitter.com/KKFmyzZV85 — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) February 14, 2018

Neymar left Barcelona to prove to everyone that he can dominate matches by himself on the big stage pic.twitter.com/3dtty114Dl — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo didn't have a clue about that one. Bounced in off his knee when he was looking the other way. Doesn't stop him jumping 3 feet in the air and doing that spin celebration. Fair play to him. Doesn't give a sh*t. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 14, 2018

And Salah hit a season milestone for the Reds...

GOALLLLL FOR REAL MADRID!!! Marcelo increases the deficit to two goals as Los Blancos now lead 3-1! Great turnaround from Zizou's men. pic.twitter.com/pYRgHHaC5K — 90min (@90min_Football) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo looking for the haters tonight... pic.twitter.com/7O0S353KJS — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) February 14, 2018

17 Goals ⚽️

2 Hammerings 🔥

1 Glamour clash 😎

1 Thrilling comeback 👏🏼



The Champions League is well and truly back 😍 pic.twitter.com/qOulYRsWQ7 — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) February 14, 2018

So there you have it, what a thoroughly enjoyable evening it was in the Champions League. Let's hope for more of the same next week!