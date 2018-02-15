Dani Alves Throws Down the Gauntlet to Real Madrid Saying 'They'll Have to Play Very Well in Paris'

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has laid down the challenge to Real Madrid as he insisted the Spanish giants will need to up their performance if they are to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Despite succumbing to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the first leg of the last-16 tie, Alves came out fighting and claimed the Parc des Princes would hold no punches come the return game in three weeks' time.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

The Los Blancos cancelled out Adrien Rabiot's opener to net three goals without reply, an advantage which Alves was optimistic his side could overturn despite their shortcomings in the first game.





"We competed well, but we were too intermittent and at the Bernabeu that is very costly. In this stadium, you cannot rest on your laurels because, if you do, look at what happens," he said via Marca.

"Now, if Real Madrid want to go through to the next round, they will have to play very well in Paris. The press are going to sell things. Talking about being favourites against Real Madrid at home is a bit difficult."

The former Barcelona full-back has been an ever present for PSG in his debut season, scoring four goals in 29 appearances to date, but the 34-year-old will have to wait until March 6 before he can attempt to inflict revenge on Real Madrid.





The Parisians, however, have four games to contend with before they can return their attention to the reigning European champions, as league games against Strasbourg, Troyes and a double-header with Marseille await.