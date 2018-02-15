Dortmund Starlet Christian Pulisic Sets Sights on Europa League Glory Ahead of Atalanta Tie

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic has revealed the German giants are desperate to prove themselves on the big stage by winning the Europa League.

Die Schwarzgelben crashed out of the group stages of the Champions League this season, with Tottenham and Real Madrid advancing into the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition.

Dortmund's consolation for finishing in third place is entry into the Europa League, with Pulisic claiming BVB have sets their sights on going all the way.

"We want to win the Europa League. We want to go out and prove that we can be the best in this tournament. I think we go out with that attitude in every single game," Pulisic said in an interview with UEFA's official website.

"We are up against Atalanta next; we played them in pre-season and had a tough game [Atalanta winning 1-0 in Altach, Austria]. I expect a strong defensive team. They're going to make every single detail hard for us and we're definitely going to have to battle if we want to go through."

The United States international went on to reveal the motives behind his move to Germany back in 2015, revealing the club's track record with improving young players influenced his decision to move abroad.

"This was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up. I had known about some of the history and what [Dortmund have done in terms of] developing young players. I was scared to come to Europe, to come to a foreign country, and I knew it wouldn't be easy.

"I knew I was going to miss home, which I did and I still do, but it was something I had to do if I wanted to reach my ultimate goal. Coming here and not speaking a word of German is definitely different."

Pulisic has been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs in recent times, with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United all credited with interest in signing the highly rated 19-year old.