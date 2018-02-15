Ex-Arsenal & Barcelona Midfielder Turned Free-Agent Alex Song Offered Trial at Real Betis

Alex Song has so far spent February 2018 as a free agent after he was released from Russian side Rubin Kazan. This was reportedly due to the club's financial difficulties.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been invited for train with the Gunners during his time without a club, fuelling rumours that the Cameroonian would be returning to North London. However, manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that this training has only been offered for Song to maintain his fitness.

Song's spell without a club could be coming to an end after it was reported that he has been offered a trial with La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Ex-#Cameroon midfielder Alex Song has been offered a trial at Real Betis, with a view to earning a contract with the Spanish side. Trained with #AFC after he was released by Rubin Kazan. via~Estadio Deportivo pic.twitter.com/vcE7s7gT8n — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) February 14, 2018

According to Estadio Deportivo, Song has been invited to trial with the Spanish club, in view of signing the 30-year-old to a permanent deal. The only caveat is whether it is known that Betis are willing or are capable of paying the wages that Song may demand.

Song spent seven years at Arsenal before moving to Barcelona in 2012 for a reported fee of £15m. His appearances in the Barca starting lineup were sporadic and after two years spent in Catalonia, Song was shipped out on a two-year loan spell with West Ham United.

In 2016 his contract with Barcelona was officially terminated and he would go on to sign for Russian side Rubin Kazan on a free transfer.

This could prove to a be a good move for Betis. Song has bags of top-level European experience and even has a La Liga title win to his name. He could be the man brought in to see through Betis' push for a top-eight La Liga finish.