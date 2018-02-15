Ex-Liverpool Star Peter Crouch Reacts to Salah's Cool Finish Against Porto With Cheeky Tweet

Peter Crouch was among the admirers on Wednesday night, as Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool on their way to a glorious 0-5 away win in Portugal with a clever finish.

Salah's stellar performances since his summer move to Liverpool from AS Roma has seen him dubbed the signing of the season by many, while the Egyptian talisman continued his form with another fine goal in the Champions League clash with Porto.

The 25-year old forward also joined an exclusive club of players on Wednesday, as his first-half strike against Porto took his tally to 30 goals for the season making him the first Liverpool player since Luis Suarez in the 2013/14 campaign and only the 13th in the club's history to achieve this total...and it's still only February

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Salah bagged his 30th in emphatic fashion, after pouncing on Porto's goalkeeper Jose Sa's parry and taking a second touch with his head, before slotting home.

The unique goal didn't gone unnoticed as former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch's reaction sent the Twitter community into meltdown.

“If salah didnt panic in front of goal he’d score more,” Crouch wrote.

On a more serious note Liverpool's mauling of the Portuguese champions should be considered a real warning in to other clubs vying for Champions League glory this season, as the dark horses swept aside a strong Porto side.





Liverpool legend and former England skipper, Steven Gerrard, joined in on the Mohammed Salah 'praise-train' stating that the football world would've gone crazy had Lionel Messi scored the exact same goal.

The race for the Premier League golden boot remains wide open as Mohammed Salah's impressive tally of 22 goals puts him a one goal behind chart topping Spurs hitman Harry Kane.

Anything can happen in the final quarter of the season, and with Salah's fine form looking set to continue Harry Kane could be facing his toughest challenge yet in his search for a third consecutive Premier League golden boot.