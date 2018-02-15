Ex-Milan Defender Luca Antonini Hails Patrick Cutrone as the New Filippo Inzaghi

Former AC Milan defender Luca Antonini states that current Rossenari striker Patrick Cutrone reminds him of club legend Filippo Inzaghi.

Coming through Milan's academy system, Cutrone has earmarked himself as AC Milan's leading striker this season ahead of summer acquisitions Andre Silva and Nicola Kalinic, with recently appointed manager Genaro Gattuso preferring the 20-year-old, who also sees the resemblance to Inzaghi.

The Italian U21 international has 12 goals in 28 appearances this season, in what is his first full season as a first team regular, and former Milan defender Antonini, speaking to RMC Sport (via Tuttomercatoweb) believes that Cutrone does remind him of a club legend





Antonini said: "He is proving that he deserves a starting spot within Milan's lineup. He is young and the club certainly have to give him a shot.

"Milan heavily invested on players like Kalinic and Andre Silva but it's Cutrone who is in top shape. He only needs one ball and he scores.

"He is so young so it's not the moment to compare him to other past players but he reminds a lot of Pippo Inzaghi."

Putting in some impressive performances despite his sides poor form in Serie A this season, Cutrone has a long way to go before being talking about in the same breath as Inzaghi.

Retiring in 2012, Inzaghi scored 73 goals in 202 appearances for the red half of Milan, winning two Serie A titles and two Champions Leagues for the club, as well as the FIFA World Cup with Italy in 2006.

Cutrone has a long way to go in his career, but does have the chance to win silverware for Milan in Europe this season, as the Italian side face Ludogorets in the first leg of their Europa League tie tonight.



