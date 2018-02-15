Ex-Red Stephen Warnock Claims He Would Swap Roberto Firmino for Former Liverpool Star Luis Saurez

Liverpool's fearsome front three routed Porto 5-0 on Wednesday night at the Estadio do Dragao in their round of 16 Champions League clash.

Sadio Mane netted a hat-trick, with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah - scoring his 30th Liverpool goal - also making the score sheet, in the biggest ever away UCL win in English history; breaking the 4-0 record set by Manchester City in Basel just 24 hours before.

Jurgen Klopp's prolific attacking line have now combined for 19 of their 28 Champions League goals this term, drawing comparisons to Brendan Rodgers' sensational striking duo of Suarez and Sturridge - known as SAS.

2017-18 Champions League:



Most clean sheets (5) - Loris Karius

Most assists (7) - James Milner

Second top goalscorer (7) - Roberto Firmino

Most team goals (28) - Liverpool pic.twitter.com/c53to2hJE6 — bet365 (@bet365) February 15, 2018

Ex-Red Stephen Warnock - who won the UEFA Champions league in 2005 - has revealed that he would "love" to see Suarez playing in the current side and would sacrifice Firmino if the offer was on the table:

"I’d like to switch Suarez in for Firmino but that’s being very unfair on him," Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Suarez is incredible what he’s done. Going to Barcelona and his record is speaking for itself... That would be a tough call, but I’d want him to bring Messi as well."





Klopp's side now have a nine day break as the next round of FA Cup clashes approach this weekend, and return to action when they host West Ham at Anfield in a week on Saturday.



