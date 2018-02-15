French Report Claims 'Unhappy' Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted to Leave Madrid and Join PSG in 2012

Cristiano Ronaldo was in record-breaking form for Real Madrid in their 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first-leg of their round of 16 clash.

Ronaldo scored twice, once from the penalty spot, as Madrid came from behind the beat Les Parisiens. In doing so, the 33-year-old scored his 100th and 101st Champions League goals for Madrid, making him the first player to score a century in the competition for a single club.

This is a record that CR7 may have never broken, had he left Madrid in 2012. For according to a French report, Ronaldo was close to a move to PSG that year after growing unhappy in the Spanish capital.

The day prior to the Madrid-PSG clash, the magazine France Football released a story which claims that Ronaldo was close to a move to Paris after confiding in a friend that he wanted a move.

"I want to go to Paris," Ronaldo apparently wrote, as quoted by Sport. "They really want me there. The French will be happy for me to play in their championship and the media will campaign in my favour for the Ballon d'Or."

France Football claim that the reason Ronaldo wanted to leave Madrid is because he felt that they could not help him in continuing to produce his best, or help him in his pursuit for more trophies and individual awards. He was also apparently angry at Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, who he thought was not treating him as he deserved.

While Madrid and Ronaldo may be struggling in La Liga this term, they continue to dominate the Champions League. Ronaldo has now scored in 77% of knockout ties he has played in the competition as he looks to add his fifth European title to his collection.