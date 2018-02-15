Gerard Pique Warns Barcelona Against Complacency as Champions League Clash With Chelsea Looms

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has warned his side against complacency as they prepare to face Premier League champions Chelsea in the Champions League.

The sides are set to face off in the first leg of their round of 16 tie next Tuesday, and the Spaniard must have hurtful memories of his last encounter with the Blues, who sensationally knocked Barca out at the semi-final stage in 2012 en route to lifting the trophy.

"Expectations are maximum," Pique said during a press conference to announce the renewal of a sponsorship deal with Beko (H/T Sport)

"We go out as favourites, with a chance to win. I know the atmosphere is positive, very favourable, everything looks good, but I think we have to be more prudent.

"We have to learn from experience, what has happened in recent years and know that one bad day could see you knocked out of the Champions League. A bad result against Chelsea could turn the good season we are having into one that's not so good.

"That's why we have to go there with iron feet. We know where we are, in La Liga and in the cup we're in a good position, and now we have to do it in the Champions League. That's why we will play Chelsea with the aim of getting a good result, to try to win to take the first step in this tie."

La Blaugrana are enjoying a remarkable season under new boss Ernesto Valverde, having recorded zero losses in La Liga so far. But given Chelsea's unpredictability in matches against Barca, the defender is right to be wary.