Hammers Goalkeeper Adrian Drops Major Bombshell Regarding Manuel Lanzini's Injury Status

With West Ham being in the midst of a relegation battle, David Moyes will be hoping injuries are the last of his concern as the London club look to ease away from the dreaded 'relegation zone'.

West Ham had been in the midst of an injury crisis but the light at the end of the tunnel seems in sight as key absentees Marko Arnautovic and Mark Noble have returned. Jose Fonte and Winston Reid are close to returning too and according to goalkeeper Adrian (via Football London) Argentine talisman Manuel Lanzini is close to returning too.

The West Ham midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth - the same game that saw Marko Arnautovic suffer a similar fate - and has been missing ever since, an injury that has left David Moyes short in the creative department.

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian has, however, revealed that the diminutive Argentine playmaker is "ready to come back" after nearly a month out.

"Marko is a great player, everyone knows that, and you absolutely miss this kind of player [when he is out injured] and you have to adapt and work in a different way, but now we have Marko back and Manu [Lanzini] is ready to come to the team," West Ham's Spanish number one revealed to the Hammers official website.

Marko Arnautovic returned to the starting eleven in West Ham's 2-0 win over Watford last weekend, putting in another fabulous display as he topped-off his comeback by scoring the second goal as the Hammers dispatched their London neighbours.

West Ham fans will be hoping Arnautovic's fine from since the arrival of David Moyes can continue, especially now that Manuel Lanzini looks set to come back into the first-team picture. In their last game together, last month's 4-1 victory against Huddersfield, Lanzini and Arnautovic caused mayhem as the Hammers cruised to a comfortable victory over the Yorkshire club.

David Moyes will be hoping his two star attackers can link up again in the coming games as the season winds down with the Hammers currently in 12th place and just four points away from the relegation zone.

West Ham next face high flying and free scoring Liverpool at the London stadium on the 24th of February, with David Moyes and the West Ham faithful hoping their star players can cause a real upset to one of the form teams in the English top flight.