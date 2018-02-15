Jay Rodriguez to Hire Lip Reader in Attempt to Prove Innocence After Allegations of Racial Abuse

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez is set to hire a lip reader and leading QC in a bid to clear his name over the FA's charge of alleged racial abuse, according to The Telegraph.

The former Southampton and Burnley man was recently charged by the FA for alleged racial abuse towards Brighton defender Gaetan Bong in their 2-0 win a month ago.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

It is alleged that Rodriguez abused Bong during the game, although the West Brom player has fervently denied those accusations.

The FA recently released a statement on the incident, to which the national governing body stated that Rodriguez "used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".





West Brom however have been fully supportive of their £12m summer acquisition, releasing their own statement on the matter. Rodriguez has until Friday to respond to the charges, although it looks as if the 28-year-old is to deny the charges and plead his case.

Should the Englishman be found guilty of making racial remarks, then Rodriguez faces a five-game ban.

Rodriguez's absence would be a big miss to Alan Pardew and West Brom, who are already without Daniel Sturridge following his injury in the Baggies' 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday, a result that sees them bottom of the table, seven points from safety.