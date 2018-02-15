Juventus Ace Gonzalo Higuaín Hits Out at Armchair Critics on Instagram After 2-2 Draw With Spurs

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuaín has taken to Instagram to hit out at 'armchair fans' who gave his side stick following their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.





The Serie A serial winners were 2-0 up after just eight minutes, with Higuaín scoring twice. Harry Kane pulled a goal back midway through the first half, before Higuaín missed a penalty just before the break. Christian Eriksen sealed the draw for Spurs, causing Juve fans to erupt in fury at their side for throwing away a precious lead.

Addressing the backlash on Instagram, the Argentine international said:

"Good morning to all...it's easy to talk after the game from a sofa or a chair...until 2-0 everything was perfect. After 2-2 things had changed. We don't care for this, let's go to London to take this qualification."

Spurs' big result in Turin sees them firmly in the driving seat ahead of the second leg of the tie - having scored two all-important away goals. However, Juventus will still be confident of their chances, knowing that a 1-0 win would be enough to see them progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Juventus will look to bounce back from their disappointing result when they face off against Torino in Serie A this weekend. Maxi Allegri's side are looking to win their seventh league title on the trot, having dominated the Italian top-tier for the best part of a decade. However, La Vecchia Signora currently trail leaders Napoli by a point, as the two horse race gather momentum.

