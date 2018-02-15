Lautaro Martinez's Father Claims Argentinian Star 'Turned Down Real Madrid' for Inter Move

By 90Min
February 15, 2018

The father of Argentina U20 star Lautaro Martinez has revealed his son rejected the chance to join Real Madrid in order to sign for Italian giants Inter instead.

The Racing Club de Avellaneda player is due to join up with the Serie A side in the summer, after the club's sporting director Piero Ausilio met him in person to convince him to move.

Demian Alday/GettyImages

The proposed transfer is expected to exceed the record for an Argentinian moving to Europe - the current record set by Sergio Aguero and his $28.7m move to Atletico Madrid in 2006.

Speaking on his son's career, Mario Martinez revealed interest extended beyond just Inter for the coveted player, as quoted by Sempreinter.com: "Only six months ago he had a normal contract, today we are seeing six figures contracts which we could not imagine before.

"Sometimes I try to calm him down, but in the end he’s the one who gives me peace of mind. 

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

"Lautaro is a guy who does not give money much importance, so he refused Real Madrid’s offer before he signed with Racing, and if he wanted to secure his future, he would have activated the termination clause when he could leave at a low price. 

"In this sense, he has always tried to leave Racing for a figure higher than the clause, so it ends well for all parties. Racing opened their doors to us when he was unknown. 

"Fabio Radaelli bet on him and took him to the Academy and put him under contract after seeing him play for 10 minutes. The effort made by Lautaro is paying off. My son is my idol, along with my other three children, even if Lautaro is a step above the other three..."

(You may also be interested in Tottenham's Erik Lamela Keen on Inter Milan Move But Italians Have Tough Budget Decisions to Make).


Martinez's switch to San Siro is likely to surpass the $33m mark, meaning a lot of eyes would be on his development.

