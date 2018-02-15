Marco Verratti Insists He is 'Happy' at PSG But Remains Coy on Reported Move to Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has once again had to respond to speculation surrounding a proposed move to Barcelona. The Italian has responded insisting that he is very happy in Paris.

Verratti was in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League where PSG were beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. PSG conceded twice in the final ten minutes after going in front in the first-half. A Cristiano Ronaldo double ensured the Parisians went home empty handed.

Following their Champions League defeat, Verratti was asked about the speculation surrounding his future and whether any plans to move to Catalonia were still on the cards:

"Barcelona? I don't know," Verratti told Premium Sport (via Goal). "I am happy here in Paris."

Speculation surrounding Verratti's future ran rampant during the summer, after his former agent Donato Di Campli said that his client was a 'prisoner' at PSG. Verratti apologised for the rumours and put the saga behind him as he has helped PSG to a dominating run in Ligue 1 this season.

He added, "I believe in this project and I hope to stay here long. Maybe PSG will sell me but let's see."

PSG are 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, and they have shown their ambition to be a big European club by completing the record breaking transfer of Neymar. Despite the defeat to Real Madrid, it seems that PSG is the place to be.

Regarding the 3-1 loss to Madrid, Verratti believes that the scoreline flattered Madrid as they hope to overcome the deficit in the second leg:





"I think 1-1 was fair for the first half," Verratti said. "After the break, I think we deserved to win, but we lost 3-1.

"We've already had teams come back against us twice in the past, so we can do it ourselves. We're disappointed, but there's still another game to come."