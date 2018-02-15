Mauricio Pellegrino Challenges Southampton Players to Be 'Brave' Ahead of Relegation Battle

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has issued a call to arms for the Saints as they prepare to battle to avoid Premier League relegation.

With 11 games to go Southampton find themselves in 18th place, one point from safety. With just six points separating 10th place Bournemouth and 19th place Stoke City, it is anyone's guess as to who will get the drop come the end of the season.

Pellegrino has said that the bottom of the table battle is going to be an entertaining one, but one that Southampton must show courage for if they hope to survive.

"In this moment you need to be really brave and you have to show your character, to be strong enough to challenge in this situation," the boss told Sky Sports News.

"It's difficult [to be brave], it's not easy. But, also it's a really nice challenge because the most beautiful thing in football is that we are competitive people. If not it's impossible to be at this level."

The Saints have won just once in 14 league games in a torrid run which stretches back to last November. 2018 has seen some improvements where they have lost just twice since the turn of the new year, but have drawn three out six league matches.

MP: "Every single game will be crucial; we have to focus day by day, match by match and be calm in our approach." #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/pYPA0MJ52F — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 15, 2018

Pellegrino believes that the games at the bottom of the table will be more emotional and compelling than the games at the top come the close of the campaign. He added: "One of the best things that the Premier League has got is that the competition is really hard and the emotion is there until the end."

"It's more difficult the situation in the bottom of the table than in the top, because Manchester City is away [with] a lot of points. But in the bottom of the table, every person that I know from different countries, it's about watching the game from the relegation."