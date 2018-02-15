Neymar Reportedly Vented Anger in the PSG Dressing Room After Champions League Defeat to Real Madrid

By 90Min
February 15, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar showed his frustration to his teammates after his team's Champions League defeat on Wednesday night, according to reports in Spain. 

PSG lost 3-1 to holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 clash, and according to notorious Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Brazilian wasn't afraid to let his teammates know what he thought of the result. 

The French club took a lead in the tie when Adrien Raboit scored in the 33rd minute, but Real replied with a Cristiano Ronaldo double and Marcelo strike to give Los Blancos a firm grip on the tie going into the second leg on March 6th. 

The often unreliable outlet claims that Neymar was not happy with the prospect of exiting the Champions League in the first knockout round, and that the world record signing may be looking to the exit door this summer, with Real Madrid ready to welcome him 'with open arms'. 

The 26-year-old was signed by PSG for a world record fee of around £200m from Barcelona in the summer. The Parisian club seen the signing as a way of being successful in the Champions League, but now have a mountain to climb if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the competition. 

Neymar has performed well in Ligue 1, registering 19 goals in 18 appearances so far this season, but didn't seem to have the desired impact in the clash against the Spanish giants, despite claiming an assist for the opening goal. 

It is still to be seen if the report is accurate, but if so, Neymar will have to take his anger out on Strasbourg when they face PSG in Ligue 1 on Saturday. 

