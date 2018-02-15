Neymar Speaks Out Over Transfer Links to Real Madrid Following PSG's Champions League Defeat

Neymar has publicly addressed the rampant speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid by insisting he is 'happy' in France and is eager to write his own history with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian has been tipped with a move to the Bernabeu since trading Barcelona for the Parisians for a world record fee last summer, with rumours even suggesting informal talks have already taken place between his representatives and Real Madrid's.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Whilst reports continue to fly around in the press over his future, Neymar made his way to the Bernabeu on Wednesday night as the two clubs came to blow on the field in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.





However, it was Real who came out on top by inflicting a 3-1 defeat on Neymar's side and following the game the 26-year-old said of his future in Paris (as quoted by the Express): "I have a contract with PSG.





“I am happy with my team-mates and I only think about writing my history here."

13 – Neymar completed 13 dribbles against Real Madrid, more than any other player in a single Champions League match this season. Untouchable. pic.twitter.com/83xLQAWjCh — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 14, 2018

Despite the Parisians opening the scoring through Adrien Rabiot in the first half, two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a strike from Marcelo ensured Real Madrid hold the advantage in the tie.





However, the pressure is on PSG to progress into the latter stages of the Champions League this season, having failed to progress beyond the quarter final stage of the competition since season 1994/95.

A feat Neymar believes is still achievable this season, he said: "Nothing is decided, there is another game at home. It is in front of our fans, which will be very hard, like the one in Madrid, but I hope we can get the win.





“I think we played a good game, but in the end Madrid were better and that's why they won,” he added.





The 26-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided 14 assists across all competitions for PSG so far this season.