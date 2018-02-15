Patrick Kluivert Admits Son Justin Would Find it 'Difficult to Say No to Barcelona'

Former Barcelona forward Patrick Kluivert has tipped his son Justin for a move to La Liga over the Premier League as 'it is difficult to say no to Barcelona', but he has encouraged the 18-year-old to remain at Ajax for the short-term before eyeing up a blockbuster move elsewhere.





18-year-old Kluivert has earned the interest from Europe's elite following an impressive season to date which has returned seven goals and four assists in 24 appearances, leading to interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Kluivert Jr. recently revealed that he harbours an interest to play in the English top flight after he named Tottenham, Arsenal, United and Chelsea as clubs he could see himself playing at in a few years.

However, his father has encouraged his son to bide his time at Ajax before following in his footsteps by making a move abroad, where he suggested his style would be better suited for the Spanish league.

The Netherlands legend told Cadena Ser: "Justin is doing very well, I hope he continues like that, with his feet on the ground, I'm happy for him for how he's dealing with everything.

Justin Kluivert’s development is so fun to watch. Obviously one of the most naturally talented players there is, but when he first broke through he often made very poor decisions in the final third. Can visibly see the improvement he’s made to this aspect of his game. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) February 7, 2018

"I've told him that he is still 18 and should be relaxed and for sure stay another year or more at Ajax. When you go to another country, another competition, you must be strong mentally and physically, you should not leave too early.

"Then whatever will arrive will arrive. It is difficult to say no to Barca, but also to other big teams, the most important is to choose a team which suits his style of team, not the team which pays more money. I see my son playing more in the Spanish league than in the Premier League, but it will be his choice.





"If his head is in a good place, his moment will come and he will chose. Everybody has to pick his best decision, with their heart," he added.