PHOTO: Roses are Blue! Everton Treat Lifelong Fan to Heartwarming Valentine's Day Event

Everton Football Club has always prided itself on being 'The People's Club' even though the man who dubbed them that is no longer around.

David Moyes may be long gone from Goodison Park, but the club's ethos of always giving back to its fans hasn't waned - and one particular supporter was handed a special Valentine's Day surprise, via the club's website, with a day out at USM Finch Farm and some special guests.

Lifelong Everton Dot recently celebrated her 100th Birthday and, as a gift for being a Blue through the ups and downs, the Toffees invited her to their training ground to meet former stars Duncan Ferguson and Graham Stuart.

Dot's son-in-law contacted Everton to see if they could make her landmark day special, and they duly obliged with the visit to their Halewood-based training centre for a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities by date for the day Stuart.

Dot was then afforded the chance to eat fish and chips in the senior side's main canteen alongside her son, daughter and grandson before she was handed a bouquet of blue roses by centre-back pair Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams.

Finally, the best surprise of the day was saved until last as current first-team coach and Everton hero Ferguson entered the room to sit down for a cup of tea and chat about Dot's interesting life until it was time to head home.

Dot was a former RAF veteran who served as a typist in the Second World War, and took her son Mick to his first ever Everton game at Goodison Park when he was a little over one year old.

And the centenarian regaled the likes of Ferguson with tales of her life as the club made her feel welcome on a particularly memorable day for the whole family.

Everton may be rubbish on the park at times, but there's few around who can take them on with surprises like this.

