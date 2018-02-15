Real Madrid Join Man Utd in Race for Spurs' Toby Alderweireld as Battle for Belgian Intensifies

Real Madrid are believed to be weighing-up a shock swoop for Spurs defender Toby Alderwiereld, as they look to challenge Manchester United for the services of the powerful Belgian centre-back.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Spurs are keen to to tie the former Atlético Madrid man down to a new contract, as his existing deal contains a £25m buy-out clause. However, some reports suggest Daniel Levy and the club hierarchy won't break the bank to keep hold of him.

Alderwiereld was left out of the side who drew 2-2 with Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday - despite claiming that he had fully recovered from a hamstring injury and was fit to play.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

With summer signing Davinson Sánchez having flourished since filling in for the injured Alderweireld, he may well have to work hard to fight his way back into the first team. Chelsea, Man Utd and Real Madrid are now all thought to be trying to lure the robust defender away from Spurs, with his £25m price-tag proving highly alluring in a highly-inflated transfer market.

It is worth noting that the clause only comes into effect at the end of next season, but Spurs may well have to cash in on the player if they don't want to lose him for such a low fee in 2019. The 28-year-old is arguably in his prime, and would offer real class to any top level side looking to enhance their defensive qualities.

Meanwhile, Spurs are looking to offer their manager Mauricio Pochettino a contract extension, as they prepare for an exciting new era in their new White Hart Lane stadium next season. The Argentine still has four years left on his existing deal, but the north Londoners are desperate to ward off interest from the likes of Real Madrid by offering their manager a lucrative new deal.