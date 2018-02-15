Record Breaking Ronaldo Credits Real Madrid's Champions League Expertise After PSG Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo has credited Real Madrid's experience in the Champions League as a defining factor in their ability to come back from a one goal deficit to record a 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening.

The first leg of the last 16 tie at the Bernabeu saw Ronaldo net an invaluable double, with his goals either side of half time taking his tally to 101 goals in the competition for Real, giving Zinedine Zidane's side a crucial advantage ahead of the return leg.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The five time Ballon d'Or winner comes to life on the European stage and following his side's victory, Ronaldo said (as quoted by Marca): "This was an important victory. We started the match well, but we let in a goal. But this is the Champions League and Madrid have the experience.

"Games last 90 minutes and, at home, we wanted to play a good game. We have a good advantage for the return thanks to those two late goals.

"When goals are scored and your team wins, it is always special. Today it started and I scored two."

7 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 10+ goals in seven consecutive Champions League campaigns, while no other player has done so in more than two. Heaven. pic.twitter.com/402CYUCRq2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018

The two goals from the 33-year-old ensured his name is permanently etched in the history books as he has now scored over ten goals in seven consecutive Champions League campaigns, a feat no other player can match in the history of the game - as per Opta.

Whilst Ronaldo's goals proved crucial in holding the advantage in the tie, the Portugal international credited Real Madrid's supporters as a catalyst for their victory, but he insisted the job is not yet over as the second leg await in three weeks' time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 431 goals in 423 games since joining Real Madrid in 2009. He’s the first player to score 100 goals at a club in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/8cLFF7I9xv — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) February 14, 2018

"We knew [PSG] were a very dangerous team with the forwards they have. We knew we had to press them to win the ball. In the second half we waited a little bit, we played better, and we had more opportunities," he added.

"The fans have helped us a lot and we felt their warmth. It has to be that way.

"Marcelo's goal was very important, he played a good match and he deserved it. The tie is not over yet. We have to go to Paris to win and to score goals, to be calm and to qualify for the next phase."