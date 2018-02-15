Reports Claim Man Utd May Need to Spend £135m to Sign Inter Ace as Agent Eyes Contract Extension

By 90Min
February 15, 2018

Manchester United will need to spend at least £135m to sign the Argentine ace in the summer, as his agent is reportedly seeking a new contract that would wipe out his current £80m release clause.

As reported by the Sun, Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara is looking to secure a contract extension for her client, but is unwilling to completely scrap the release clause in his contract - instead suggesting a higher fee of £135m. Inter are desperate not to lose their talismanic striker for £80m, and may well agree to the deal if it ensures they don't lose Icardi for the lower fee.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Talksport have reported that Nara is looking to seal her husband a £6.5m per-year contract - more than double his existing wage - and would even be willing to exclude the desired £135m release clause if the salary could be upped to around £7m per-year. It is still unclear what option Inter will take, and Icardi's future still hangs very much in the balance.

In today's inflated global football transfer market, £80m for a striker of Icardi's quality is arguably not an extortionate price to pay. The 24-year-old is yet to play Champions League football in his career, and a move away from Inter is becoming increasingly likely as the ex-Sampdoria man looks to pursue his aims of winning some major silverware.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Inter striker Gabigol has lashed out at his club for not giving him a chance to shine at the San Siro - after making a goalscoring return for Santos after securing a loan switch back to his boyhood club. The 21-year-old saw his career stall after moving to the Serie A side, and a dismal loan spell with Benfica saw him shipped off to Brazil in the January transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now