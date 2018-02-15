Roberto Firmino Equals Record Set by Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard With Goal Against Porto

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has equalled former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's record for most goals in a Champions League season following his strike against Porto on Wednesday night - and he's managed it with a game to spare.

Liverpool's match against Porto was a surprisingly easy one on Wednesday, as they put the Portuguese outfit to the sword with a dominating 5-0 win.

A hat-trick from Sadio Mane was accompanied by Mohamed Salah's 30th goal of the season - putting the Egyptian in an exclusive club - and Roberto Firmino's seventh of the campaign.

In the 2008/09 season, Gerrard (from midfield, bear in mind) notched up a rather impressive seven goals in only eight Champions League games - which set the bar for both the most amount of goals in a single campaign for an Englishman, and for a Liverpool player.

This week hasn't been a great one for Gerrard. Harry Kane's finish against Juventus on Tuesday equalled Gerrard's tally for most goals for an Englishman, whereas Firmino's seventh on Wednesday equalled the tally for most strikes from a Red.

But like they say, records are made to be broken. Wait, that's rules. But still, the same applies here, right?

The Kop legend will undoubtedly be quite pleased with his record being attacked from both angles. Of course, being a Liverpool fan, Gerrard will want to see his club go as far as they can in the Champions League this season, and with an attack like the side have at the moment, they have every chance.

Likewise, Tottenham have undergone a huge resurgence in recent years, and that can only be good for the England national setup, with stars like Kane himself being a key part of that core squad.