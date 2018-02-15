Roy Keane Gives Scathing Assessment of Paul Pogba & Ashley Young After Recent Poor Form

In what is likely the least surprising news story of the day, Roy Keane is not happy. His former club Manchester United have had a dip on form over recent weeks which has seen the Red Devils lose two successive league games away from home.

Keane has been quick to judge what he feels has gone wrong for United at the moment, and has pinned some of the blame on two key players.

The former United captain believes that the club's defensive frailties in 2018 are due to the problem of Ashley Young playing a left-back. The winger has been converted into the defensive role this season and has started 19 Premier League games this term. But Roy Keane is not convinced.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"They haven't sorted out the defensive problems they have had over the last few years and that will continue," Keane told ITV, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "The two centre-halves need to do better. I've always thought with Ashley Young in your back four, you are going to struggle."





32-year-old Young has been starting ahead of more traditional left-back Luke Shaw. United have the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding just 19 times this season. However, defensive problems have reared their head again recently.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Keane has also said that part of the problem lies in midfield, with the form of Paul Pogba being a particular problem. Recent reports have claimed Pogba and Jose Mourinho have fallen out over the midfielder's role, and Keane has challenged the Frenchman to prove he is a top player.





"Any top player should be able to play in a two or a three," Keane added (via the Manchester Evening News). "So the guy just needs to do better himself and focus on what the game of football’s all about."

United will need to sort out their problems before their next two consecutive away games over the next week. They will face Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup this weekend, followed by Sevilla in the Champions League.