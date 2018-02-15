Seventh Time's a Charm! Oxlade-Chamberlain's Surreal UCL Stat Causes Hilarity Online

It's not often you hear the phrase 'seventh time's the charm' but, for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, such a statement rings true after Wednesday evening.

Why? It was the first time in seven attempts that the Liverpool ace had been on the winning side of a Champions League first-leg match since he broke into the Southampton first-team all those years ago.

An eagle eyed Reddit user made his fellow football fans aware of the momentous feat as he revealed how Oxlade-Chamberlain hadn't been part of a winning team in six tries with former club Arsenal in the past:

Suffice to say, the banter was strong in the comments that followed as Liverpool and Arsenal fans -alongside other supporters - looked to rub it in the Gunners' faces for their failure to help the midfielder pick up at least one victory during his Emirates stay.

If those results show anything, it's that Arsenal really have been abject in trying to navigate to the latter stages of UEFA's flagship club tournament over the past seven seasons.

The Europa League could provide some respite from that this term, providing they manage to overcome giant killers Ostersunds FK in their last-32 tie.

