Steven Gerrard Makes Bold Claim About Liverpool's Fearsome Frontline Trio After Porto Demolition

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has made a brazen claim about Liverpool's current attacking triumvirate, declaring them more impressive going forward than that of the Luis Suaraz side of 2014.

In that season, the Reds came desperately close to securing their first league title since 1990, and were driven by Suarez's 31 goal tally, with Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling combining alonside the Uruguyuan to contribute 65 scores between them.

However, after Liverpool's current frontline so dismantled Porto away from home in the Champions League, taking their collective tally to 63 goals already this season, Gerrard was ready to pledge his support for Merseyside's new attacking force.

Speaking to BT Sport about the comparisons between the two eras, the former Liverpool captain declared: “Both are excellent. What I would say about the comparisons between Suarez and this current team is that there is a better blend here.

“With Mane you have the pace and directness, with Firmino you have the touch and hold-up play and securing the ball, and then you have Salah that gives you a bit of both and delivers goals.

“The blend is superb.”

Sadio Mane's hatrick on Wednesday night in Porto (thanks in part to Jamie Carragher, apparently) took his scoring tally for this season to 12, with Firmino and Salah both netting to take their tallies to 21 and 30 respectively.

With that goal Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 30 goals in a season since Suarez in that aformentioned season, however Gerrard was seemingly more impressed with another aspect of their game.



He continued: “The work rate of this Liverpool team is very, very special, and you also notice how unselfish they are.

“There's no greed in the team, there's nobody who is selfish. They all pass the ball to each other.

“If someone is in a better area, they look for each other. And they are all getting in on the act because they know they are going to score heavily.”