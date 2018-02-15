Stunning Statistics Show Liverpool's Ruthless Attack Is Running Rampant in Europe

Liverpool have been blessed with a deadly and potent attack which is capable of turning a game upside down in a matter of moments, and statistics have revealed just how ruthless the Reds have been in front of goal this season.

Their attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have found themselves at home on the European stage, ensuring Liverpool's return to the Champions League following a two-year absence has, so far, been smooth sailing.





So smooth in fact that the Reds have scored more goals (28) than any other team in the competition this season, with 25 of those finding their way into the back of the net in their last five games alone - as per Opta stats.

28 - Liverpool have scored more goals than any other team in the Champions League this season, with 25 of those goals coming across their last five games. Update. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has his side firing on all cylinders and his star trio once again found themselves all on the score-sheet as the Reds steamrolled Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Salah - the undisputed star of Liverpool's season - took his season tally to 30 goals and his Champions League total to six following his stunning effort against Porto, whilst Firmino notched his seventh of the European campaign and his 21st across all competitions.

4 - Sadio Mane is the fourth Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League, after Michael Owen, Yossi Benayoun and Philippe Coutinho. Collection. pic.twitter.com/w3kteQwtDq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile, their Senegalese star teammate secured his first hat-trick for Liverpool to become the club's fourth ever player to put three in the back of the net in the competition alongside Michael Owen, Yossi Benayoun and the recently departed Philippe Coutinho.

Mane has struggled in recent months to re-discover his scintillating form, but the 25-year-old silenced his critics after emphatically securing his 12th goal of the campaign.

The trio are the headliners for Liverpool going forward and having combined for 63 goals this season they have cemented themselves as Europe's deadliest forward brigade.

With the Reds all but securing their place in the Champions League quarter finals, the terrific trio - who have combined for 68% of their teams' goals in Europe - will need to keep their scoring boots on if Liverpool are to progress beyond the last eight.