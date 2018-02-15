Watford Post Heartfelt Support Message to Ryan Mason After 26-Year-Old Retires Following Head Injury

February 15, 2018

Premier League side Watford have posted a touching video message to Ryan Mason on their Twitter account, offering their support to the 26-year-old who was forced to retire from football last week after failing to recover from a fractured skull.

Posting on their official Twitter account, Watford's video shows Mason's former teammate Heurelho  Gomes pledging the club's support to the ex-England international, as well as his own personal help. Mason suffered a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in January 2017, which was so severe that a year's rehabilitation wasn't enough to allow him to continue his career.

In the video, Gomes assures Mason that he will be well looked after despite his early retirement, and that the necessary resources would be there to support him. Meanwhile, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he will always keep the door open for Mason should he wish to become a coach - having admitted being impressed by his keen footballing brain.

Mason spent much of his time at Spurs on loan - playing for the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town and Milwall before making a permanent switch to Hull City in 2016. When Mason did break into the Spurs first team, his impressive performances saw him earn a senior cap for England - coming on as a substitute against Italy in 2015.

The footballing community has certainly outdone itself in its support for Mason, with a number of clubs and players pledging their support to the midfielder following his announcement. While it is likely that Mason will take some time to assess his options after retiring from the game at such a young age, he will certainly be returning to the game in some form, with a number of promoptions available to him.

