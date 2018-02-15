Watford's Richarlison Fails to Rule Out Summer Move as Chelsea Wait in the Wings

Watford's star forward Richarlison has stressed that he is fully focused on the club's upcoming fixtures but failed to rule out a possible switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer.

The 20-year-old joined the Hornets from Brazilian side Fluminense in summer in a deal worth £11.5m, where he has taken his debut season in the Premier League by storm after netting five goals and providing four assists so far this term.

Richarlison's explosive displays have earned him the attention of a host of Premier League clubs which also include Arsenal and Tottenham, but the Blues are said to be leading the charge for his signature.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Despite having signed a five-year deal worth in the region of £20,000-a-week upon his arrival at the club, the 20-year-old is remaining coy on his future.

When asked about Chelsea's interest Richarlison told the Evening Standard: “In the future you never know but I leave all things like that up to my agents.





“At the moment my head is completely in Watford. I am not thinking about anything else and I want to help the team get as far as possible in the League. That is my objective, that is my focus and nothing else.”

Whilst Chelsea are eager to bolster their squad to fight against their dip in form this season, Watford will prove to be tough negotiators as the club's hierarchy have continually made their stance known that they expect Richarlison to be at the club for "many more seasons."





The Under-20 international admitted he is not tempted with a move abroad as he believes England can develop him into a top player, he added: "I want to play in this country for as long as possible. It is a great League and has been a great experience for me.





"I want to improve and playing in England can help me do that.”