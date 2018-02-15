Zlatan Ibrahimovic Flirts With MLS Switch After House Hunting in LA as He Nears Man Utd Return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already cast his eye to life beyond Manchester United as the striker was spotted house hunting in Beverly Hills, with MLS outfit LA Galaxy the firm favourites to snap him up when his contract expires at the end of the season.





The 36-year-old has failed to make an appearance for Jose Mourinho's side since Boxing Day after struggling to recover from his long-term cruciate knee ligament injury sustained last year.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, having stepped up his rehabilitation the Swede is said to be close to a return to first team action, with those close to the striker claiming he can play a vital role in the final stages of United's season.





According to the Daily Mail, Ibrahimovic is eager to return to action to assist United's progression in the Champions League, in what is likely to be his last contribution to the club.





Following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window Ibrahimovic's place in the side has been thrown into uncertainty, leaving the door open for another move abroad - which has led to his family searching for homes on the west coast of America.

Yes sir which is why it will be a big deal if we can get Ibrahimovic over here. He’s one of the most popular soccer players in the world and he’s getting older so it would be nice to get some more viewing for the MLS if he came over — Live Action From The Pack (@YaBoyLiveAction) February 14, 2018

LA Galaxy have been monitoring the situation closely and are keen to make him the highest paid player in the competition's history to lure him stateside, ahead of the MLS season opener in a fortnight, LA Galaxy boss Sigi Schmid said: "If it happens, it happens, and once it happens, then we'll give thought to it.





"He's a big player. Big players have an impact on your team, whether that's Zlatan or whether that's [Lionel] Messi or a Neymar - guys like that have an impact on your team.

"Obviously, he's been a successful player, he's won trophies everywhere he's been, but until it happens, I'm not going to worry about it," he added.





Ibrahimovic's expected departure at Old Trafford is set to see Mourinho ring in the changes over the summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for the Premier League title once more.

(You may also be interested in London Rivals Mull Over Swoop for Luke Shaw as Man Utd Contract Saga Rumbles on)