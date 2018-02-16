Arsenal Set to Rival Barcelona and Man City for £62m-Rated Inter Defender Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is one of the hottest properties in Serie A at the moment, as the Slovakian defender is currently attracting the interest of some of the world's elite including Barcelona, Manchester City and now Arsenal.

The Gunners are in need of a central defender and have now been informed how much it would cost to prize Skriniar away from Inter.

According to reports from Italy, Arsenal have been told they would need to pay as much as £62m for the defender.

Skriniar, 23, joined the Nerazzurri this season from Sampdoria for £30m and is contracted to Inter until 2022. He has been tied down to a lengthy contract in the hope that it would deter any clubs from approaching the player.

If paying such an extortionate fee wasn't bad enough, Arsenal would be in competition with a range of European clubs for the defender's signature. However, this isn't the first time that Skriniar has been linked with a move away from Inter.

A recent newspaper interview which was wrongly translated also left the Slovakian's future in question, before he took to Instagram to quash the rumours (via Team Talk).

Skriniar had to deny claims that he fancied a move to Manchester United or Manchester City by pledging his allegiance to Inter. The 23-year-old claimed he was misquoted and took to social media to show his loyalty.

"I never thought or said that I wanted to leave Inter," the Slovakian wrote on Instagram.

Nonetheless, Skriniar wouldn't be available until the summer, when a host of Premier League clubs could be interested in the defender, giving Arsenal some fierce competition.