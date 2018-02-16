Arsene Wenger Claims Arsenal Took Advantage of Ostersunds 'Nerves' in Europa League Win

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger felt that his side took advantage of opponents Ostersunds' nerves, as they took control of their Europa League tie with a comfortable 3-0 win in Sweden.

Nacho Monreal's tap in and an own goal from defender Sotirios Papagiannopoulos had the Gunners 2-0 up midway through the first half, with Mesut Ozil's strike just before the hour mark and a stoppage time penalty save from stand in captain and keeper David Ospina ensuring Arsenal's place in the last 16 is all but secure.

Speaking via BT Sport after the match, The Evening Standard quote Wenger as saying: “We did our job and started well.

ROBERT HENRIKSSON/GettyImages

“We controlled the game against a good side. They beat Hertha Berlin here, 2-2 against Athletic Bilbao, so a quality team."

Monreal's opener came after Ostersunds keeper Aly Keita could only parry Mohammed Elneny's weak effort, and Wenger claimed that his side were encouraged by the mistake.





“Once we opened the scoring we were in control. Maybe we didn’t push enough in the second half but overall we played a serious game, job done," he continued.

“They looked very nervous at the start and we took advantage of it.”

The second of the tie takes place at the Emirates Stadium in a week's time, three days before Wenger and Arsenal face Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup.